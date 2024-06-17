'Just Here to Help': Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start Of New Broken Arrow Mental Health Facility

CREOKS Health Services is taking steps to enhance resources in the city of Broken Arrow.

-

CREOKS Health Services is taking steps to enhance resources in the city of Broken Arrow.

“It's widespread and it's something that we need to address,” said CREOKS CEO Brent Black.

The first step is the groundbreaking for a brand-new behavioral health facility. Black says it will be the first of its kind in the area.

“This is the only major mental health office here, it’ll be the only crisis center in the city of Broken Arrow,” he said.

And it's something he says is much needed.

“When you look at the scenery of mental health, you see that it's a big deal, and we have lots of people that are struggling with that,” he said.

The facility will include therapy, support groups, case management, rehabilitation and more all available to both children and adults.

It will be an economic win for the city as well, offering more than 130 job opportunities.

Black says, overall, it will be a cornerstone in mental care.

“Anybody that comes in our office, it's a one-stop shop, and we’ll help them find what they need,” he said.

He's hoping the start of construction ushers in a new era of wellness for Broken Arrow.

“People see this and so it breaks down the barriers for stigma and that we’re just here to help whatever they need,” said Black.

Construction for the facility is expected to finish in 10-12 months.