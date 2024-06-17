Members of Tulsa's Regional Tourism Celebrate The Outsiders Musical In New York

Members of Tulsa's Regional Tourism were invited to New York City to watch The Outsiders Musical, based on the book and movie set in Tulsa, take home multiple Tony Awards.

Members of Tulsa's Regional Tourism were invited to New York City for the celebrations.

They said it was special that the musical was even nominated for 12 awards, but to win 4 was not only a win for the cast and crew, but for Tulsa. The musical won Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Lighting Design and Sound Design.

While the audience cheered inside the Lincoln Center in New York City when the awards were announced, President of Tulsa Regional Tourism Renee McKenney and executive director of the Tulsa Film, Music and Arts Commission Meg Gould were down the street at a watch party with cast and crew.

"When they announced it, the whole room just exploded, it was amazing," Gould said.

The producers called Tulsa Regional Tourism in January to come take a tour of town and make sure the city was its own character in the show.

"They definitely got it right, they came, they experienced it as a greaser and as a socs, and we saw everything from The Outsiders house to the Admiral Twin Theater," McKenney said.

They said not only did the producers get it right, but made sure that Tulsa and the book's author, S.E. Hinton were recognized.

"This show talks about family, and this cast and their creative team, their producers are all our family," McKenney said.

They said Tulsa is already getting attention from the musical, and the momentum will only grow from here.

"We have people that are just curious about Tulsa now, and I definitely think this will bring even more," Gould said.

The musical is going on a national tour, which will begin here in Tulsa in the fall of 2025.