Meteorologist Stacia Knight Reads To Tulsa Kids

Tuesday, June 18th 2024, 4:29 pm
Meteorologist Stacia Knight read to families Tuesday as a special guest for the Woodland Hills Mall Summer Storytime Series, a 9-week summer reading program for kids.
Woodland Hills is parenting with Tulsa Pop Kids, a non-profit working to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment, to host a reading every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in June and July.
Each week a special guest will read a story to kids at the free event at the play area outside of Dillard's followed by a craft activity. Children attending the event will receive a free book from Tulsa Pop Kids.
News On 6 anchor Tess Maune will be reading a story about the outdoors on July 9th.
