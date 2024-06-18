Tulsa Girls' Home Making Progress, Still Needs Help Funding More Projects

Lots of progress was made on the new Tulsa Girls' Home months after starting construction, but more work still needs to be done.

The sound of construction came from two new brightly colored townhomes in Jenks, Oklahoma.

"Wanted to share kind of all the updates that have been happening, as you can see, we have some spray foam insulation before siding goes up," said the Tulsa Girls' Home co-founder, Brittany Stokes.

Stokes had been working on the project for months. She said although it's been a step in the right direction, they still needed help getting the back alley leading to the townhomes paved.

"It was kind of not in the plans, not in the budget, to be honest," Stokes said.

A budget that had been helping the girls who didn't have anywhere else to go get on their feet.

"I just think it's nice to not have to be a stereotype and end up homeless or back with my abusers, because that's how a lot of children in foster care end up. To have a place to go instead of worrying about not having a place to go, it's like a weight off your back," said Jessi, one of the girls living in the home.

As the first girl who moved into the townhomes, Jessi saw the need for a few more repairs.

"There's like a lot of nails and stuff in the road, and if they pave it and get us a new driveway, we won't have to worry about car repairs and have to ask for other funds," she said.

Stokes hoped to have the alley paved and all four of the townhomes completed by spring of 2025, but in the meantime, she said there was plenty of other work to get done.

"Until then, we're just going to just continue to do what we do best, and that's love these girls and show them that they're worthy and valued," she said.

