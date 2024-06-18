‘I Was Out Here Swimming’: Bodycam Shows Arrest After U-Haul Van Crashes Into Swimming Pool

Body cam released by the Sapulpa Police Department is giving us a look at a police chase that ended with a U-Haul van crashing into a swimming pool.

Police say Kasey Haag and Destiny Livingston tried to steal lottery tickets at a gas station before taking off in that van in a chase that lasted for several miles.

Police say officers chased the U-Haul van on and off the turnpike near Sapulpa, all the way to a dead-end neighborhood street. That's where officers watched the car crash through a privacy fence and heard a splash.

This all started around 2 a.m. on June 9th when police say Kasey Haag and Destiny Livingstone tried to steal from this Kum and Go in Sapulpa and then took off in a U-Haul van.

Sapulpa Police say they went onto the turnpike near that gas station, then back onto Route 66 before finally ending up in a neighborhood. A dead-end street didn't stop them. They crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool.

Police quickly found the driver, Destiny Livingstone, in the water. She told police she didn't know who was in the van and was just out for a swim.

Police Officer: "Who else was in the car?"

Destiny Livingstone: "I'm telling you, I don't know. I was out here swimming."

Officer: "You're the only one back here, and you're swimming in clothes? Nah."

After about an hour's long search for Kasey Haag in the woods behind the house, he, too, was arrested by police. They both face charges of eluding police and first-degree Robbery.

The homeowner where this chase ended says his pool is a total loss, and summer plans to swim there with his grandkids are ruined.