Okmulgee County Deputies Asking For Assistance In Homicide Investigation

Okmulgee County deputies are asking people to come forward after a man was found dead and lying in the roadway last week.

By: News On 6

Okmulgee County deputies are asking people to come forward after a man was found dead and lying in the roadway last week.

They say Allen Wright Junior was shot in the head and chest and found on 100 Road off Highway 16 near Beggs on June 12th.

Deputies shared these pictures in hopes people who saw Wright Junior that day, or saw people or vehicles in that area, will call deputies.

Their number is 918-756-4311.

Previous Story: Man Found Shot, Killed In Okmulgee County Identified