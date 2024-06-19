Tulsa Chiropractor Office Remains Open After Doctor Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Battery

The office of Tulsa Chiropractor Dr. John Krueger is still open this week after he was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

The probable cause affidavit shows that the patient came forward in 2023. She claims Dr. Krueger was inappropriate with her during 13 different appointments.

She says Krueger touched her in ways that made her feel uncomfortable while making statements she believed were sexual.

During the police investigation, detectives found Krueger had four sexual misconduct complaints in 2008 made to the Oklahoma Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

New complaints started coming into the OCEB in 2018, including an 81-year-old woman who said Kruger slapped her buttocks and made sexual comments.

After these additional six complaints in 2023, the Board once again fined him, ordered him to attend ethics training, and have a female employee present during all exams treating female patients. The board also ordered Krueger to install a video surveillance system to record all patient interactions.

News On 6 tried calling his office on Tuesday to ask about the allegations.

We called and stopped by the office but were told to leave.

The Oklahoma Board of Chiropractic Examiners sent News On 6 this statement:

"We would encourage any patient who feels that they are treated inappropriately by a chiropractor to contact local law enforcement and file a police report, and then file a complaint with the Oklahoma Board of Chiropractic Examiners through our website."

The probable cause affidavit states that Dr. Krueger has denied any wrongdoing and is cooperating with investigators.

