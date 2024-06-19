Tulsa International Airport Hosts Aerospace Career Camp For High School Students

Tulsa International Airport is hosting an Aerospace Career Camp for local high school students to teach students about the many career opportunities available at the airport.

-

Tulsa International Airport is hosting an Aerospace Career Camp this week for local high school students. This week's camp is only for girls, but in July will be co-ed, and the airport says about 50 kids will attend in total.

The goal of this camp is to show teenagers the many career opportunities available at the airport.

"I want to get my pilot's license hopefully, but there's so many options it's so hard to choose," Savanna Wyatt said.

Students were able to tour the American Airlines Maintenance Base, FedEx and get other behind the scenes tours.

"It was really fun to see all the insides of a plane, how it works, how it keeps us safe, just the basic mechanics of it," Stori Keathley said.

The aerospace industry is the second largest industry in the state and Kim Kuehler with the airport says getting teenagers interested in aviation at an early age is important.

"We are the fastest growing, with the biggest hurdle with that growth just being workforce development, so exposing teens while they still are exploring what they want to do after high school, camps like this are just huge for us," she said.

Students say it's an exciting week pointing them toward the careers they can have in the future.

"It's kind of cool just seeing how many people work on one part so you can get from this destination to the next one," Pazlye Coronel said.

The July camp is already full but the airport says they hope to offer more camps next summer.