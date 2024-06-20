'Makes Me Feel Unsafe': Neighbors Upset With Registered Sex Offenders Living In RV Park

Neighbors of a Creek County RV park are upset after a series of incidents involving a registered sex offender living there.

-

Neighbors of a Creek County RV park are upset after a series of incidents involving a registered sex offender living there.

The Oakhurst RV Park has six registered sex offenders listed online as living there.

"It's not like you can just sell your home. You know, I mean, I guess we could, but that, you know, if this just keeps happening," said Kassey Conley. "It's just not fair to the people that live here."

Kassey Conley is a neighbor and now has newly posted "no trespassing" signs all over her property. She also has an emergency protective order against James Alexander, one of the offenders who lives at the RV park. Alexander has been repeatedly behaving strangely with neighbors, walking onto their properties uninvited and talking to their kids.

"He walks into my driveway, in through my gate and hands my daughter a package of candy and then leaves like he did something wrong," said Conley.

Alexander has been convicted of felony burglary, second-degree burglary, indecent exposure, and sexual battery.

He was released from prison on June 2 and then moved into the Oakhurst RV park.

"We started noticing weird behavior," said Conley.

Alexander is already back in jail. He was arrested for two counts of sexual battery over the weekend and has a court date set for Friday, June 21st.

Tim Pompe is another neighbor who is worried about the RV Park residents.

"It makes me feel unsafe. Especially with all the younger kids around. I'm very mad about it," said Pompe.

News On6 called the number listed for the owner of the RV Park, but no one answered.

Conley says she'll do whatever she has to do to keep her girls safe but is frustrated that this could happen again, living so close to the RV Park.

"We do not leave them home anymore. I can't even lock my door with my kids inside and feel like they're okay," said Conley.

Deputies told Conley to call the Sheriff's Office if any of the offenders entered her property uninvited again. Otherwise, they can't do much unless the offenders break the law.