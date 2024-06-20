Light Display Highlights Special Architecture On Tulsa's New Pedestrian Bridge

Tulsa's Gathering Place collaborated with the city to construct the new Williams Crossing bridge. It will connect the park with the West Bank of the river.

Tulsa’s Gathering Place is testing the lights on the new Williams Crossing Pedestrian Bridge over the Arkansas River.

Leaders of the bridge project said adding lights to the bridge will help highlight special parts of its architecture.

Jeff Stava is the construction director for Tulsa's Gathering Place and said the goal is to create great quality-of-life amenities for Tulsans.

The bridge will feature a multicolored LED light display that will be synchronized and customizable for holidays and special events.

There will be lights on and off the bridge to ensure pedestrian safety, as well as lights along the deck, near the handrails, arches, and columns.

"Great cities have really unbelievable architecture and at night it’s just an extra element to have those really key pieces of architecture lit,” Stava said. “This is the very first steel, multi-steel arch bridge in the United States. So it’s a pretty significant architectural piece.”

Construction should be complete by late July once benches and bike lanes are added. The bridge will open Labor Day Weekend and will light up everyday at dusk.