Tulsa Kids Magazine Has A Guide To Family-Friendly Events This Summer

It's officially summer as many can tell from the weather but there are plenty of upcoming events for kids.

By: News On 6

Betty Casey is the editor of Tulsa Kids Magazine and she joined News On 6 to talk about some of the family fun you can have this summer without leaving town.

Casey: Well, it's something that all parents want to know is where the splash pads and where the are the pools? So we have all of those listed and make sure your kids have swimming lessons too, just in case but keep them safe. I love all the free concerts. I mean, right out here Guthrie, green but Utica square, there's so many free concerts and the library does so many free concerts that people may not know about.

Yeah, so the summer reading program, if your kids aren't signed up, get them signed up. Another one of my favorite things are movies. When it's really hot, you want to be inside. So there are free movies and very low-cost movies in the summer for kids. And of course, they're friendly, kid-friendly shows. So those are some of my favorite activities. Of course, we have all the Fourth of July activities coming up. Yes. And we have a lot of you know, just our summer camps and activities. The listing is relisted in this digital publication.

So I mean, it's packed with things like where to go berry picking you name it, anything that you're interested in.

