Green Country Habitat Completes 19 New Homes In Tulsa

Green Country Habitat has completed construction on a new development of 19 homes on a single street.

It’s the largest single Tulsa development ever by Habitat, which has completed more than 600 homes now and is on track to build 90 more next year.

The “Buena Vida” neighborhood is a model for Habitat instead of the traditional single homes built on infill lots.

Green Country Habitat CEO Cameron Walker said the new neighborhood was built by Boomtown Development, which uses bank financing and more professional labor to build faster. Most of the homes are already sold and there’s a waiting list for more.

The three and four-bedroom homes have two bathrooms each, and one or two-car garages, and start at $190,000.

The Habitat model is to sell the homes at cost, using some volunteer labor, and philanthropy to establish revolving funds for construction.

“We’re moving into more projects like Buena Vida where we master plan and build an entire neighborhood,” said Walker, who said it can help create workforce housing for people generally priced out of the market, with median homes in Tulsa selling for $230,000.