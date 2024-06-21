Red Cross Partners With Tulsa Dream Center To Provide Free Swimming Lessons

The Dream Center said thanks to the curriculum, resources, and equipment provided by the Red Cross, adults and children will learn how to swim for free.

The Tulsa Dream Center and the Red Cross are partnering to help prevent drownings this summer.

The Tulsa Dream Center and the Red Cross are partnering to help prevent drownings this summer.

The Red Cross said its Aquatics Centennial Campaign has been instrumental in reducing accidental drownings by promoting water-safe communities.

The Dream Center said it opened a pool more than a year ago with the goal of teaching children in North Tulsa how to swim. The initiative was prompted by the death of two siblings.

Executive Director Tim Newton said so far, 1,500 boys and girls have learned how to swim and they have also certified 40 lifeguards.

“They learn everything from how to maneuver in water, in situations that may be play, but also in situations that may not be when just you fall into the water. What does that feel like? What is it like? Jumping into water with your regular clothes and being able to get out of the pool and being able to navigate the water during that time," Newton explained.

The Dream Center said it has open spots for its four week long session in July and there are classes for the entire family.