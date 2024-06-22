'Tell Your Story': Green Country Woman Comes Forward Against Man Accused Of Indecent Exposure

A Green Country woman says she’s relieved after the man she says exposed himself to her while she was working as a realtor was arrested and charged.

Rogers County prosecutors charged Jarred Brown with nine counts including indecent exposure, using a fake name, and pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

Amanda says she hopes by reporting what happened to her, she can possibly help others who might have been put in a similar situation.

Amanda says she got a message asking for her to show a house to a man.

When she was showing him the house, she says he exposed himself to her.

"Really, it just caught me off guard,” Amanda said. “It's one of those situations where you're totally in shock. And thinking is this real, did this really happen to me?”

She says she left the house and called police immediately.

"You never know whose life you could be saving by coming forward,” Amanda said. “Because we know that these types of crimes escalate. So that's so important to help prevent it from happening to someone else."

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says they’ve already found five victims of Jarred Brown, but he says that number could be much higher because Brown used a fake name in this case and others.

Walton also stresses how important it is to report a crime if it happens.

"I don't care if we're reporting property crimes or anything else,” Sheriff Walton said. “We can't do anything about something we don't know about. A sexual predator like this, we've seen in the past, this will escalate."

Amanda says she knows coming forward is tough but it’s worth it if it means you can potentially help someone else.

"It's hard to report because you have to relive it,” Amanda said. “You have to tell your story. There are uncomfortable questions that you're asked. But again, you could be saving somebody's life in the future by reporting."

Deputies and Amanda both say it’s important for realtors or anyone to know how important it is to have someone with you at open houses.