Pet Wellness Fair Makes Vaccines, Services More Accessible To Oklahomans

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals hosted a wellness fair Saturday for pets to get updated vaccines and other services for free. The drive-thru style clinic is designed so cats and dogs can leave protected and owners can leave comforted.

-

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals hosted a wellness fair Saturday for pets to get updated vaccines and other services for free.

Christine Lyman started her day early. “We got here at 8:00 to get in line and I’m certainly glad we did,” she said.

Lyman and her three dogs were first in line at the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals Pet Wellness Fair.

Dogs and cats got free vaccines from veterinarians like Dr. Suzanne Caruso, along with microchips, nail trims and more.

The drive-thru style clinic is designed so cats and dogs can leave protected and owners can leave comforted.

Lyman said taking care of her animals isn’t always easy. “I’m a single mom going to school on a budget,” she said.

That’s why OAA President Jamee Suarez said it is important these type of services are available and accessible to every pet owner.

“It hurts me to see people that can’t afford services, like vaccines for instance. And vaccines are so important,” Suarez said.

So with every prick, animals leave better than they came, and that’s something Suarez is proud of.

“At the end of the day, when I go home I’m going to say ‘Wow, look what we did,'" she said.