Sunday, June 23 is your last chance to check out the annual Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes! You can see the latest trends and talk to the area’s top builders during this free event.

By: News On 6

-

Sunday, June 23 is your last chance to check out the annual Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes!

You can see the latest trends and talk to the area’s top builders during this free event.

There are 106 new homes you can visit, ranging in price from $175,000 to more than $1,000,000.

The event wraps up Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find addresses at TulsaHBA.com or on the Tulsa HBA Parade of Homes app.