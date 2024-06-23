Vehicle On Display For Route 66 Road Fest Symbolizes Man's Fight For His Life

Emery Radi is showcasing his 1981 Pontiac Trans Am. He says it reminds him of the same one he had as a teenager. But this Pontiac means more.

They call it the Mother Road: A historic highway cars have traveled on for decades.

At the Route 66 Road Fest, some of those cars are on display.

“You couldn’t have a Road Fest in a Route 66 event without a car show component,” said organizer Steve Wood.

Emery Radi is showcasing his 1981 Pontiac Trans Am. He says it reminds him of the same one he had as a teenager.

“It was my car and I loved it and it’s always stuck with me to own a firebird again,” he said.

But this Pontiac means more.

“I call it my cancer car,” Radi said.

It’s a nickname he says represents his journey fighting throat cancer.

“I stopped smoking, and I told my wife instead of spending $10 a day on cigarettes, that I was going to save that money and once I beat my cancer, I was going to buy my car,” Radi said.

Radi has been in remission for two years and finally got the car of his dreams.

For him, the Route 66 Road Fest isn’t just about showing off this car, it’s about celebrating life and honoring the promises made.

“Fighting cancer is no joke, it’s a tough thing, but knowing that I got something out of it, makes it worth it,” Radi said.