HVAC Companies Slammed With Extreme Heat Around Green Country

While everyone's air conditioners are working hard, so are the crews trying their best to fix the ones not running. The extreme heat around Green Country is causing HVAC companies to be slammed.

News On 6 was there the moment one Tulsa man's AC was turned back on and has tips from the pros to keep your AC as healthy as possible.

News On 6 went on a call to a home in which the thermostat read as high as 94 degrees.

The homeowner was overjoyed when his AC was fixed before a stretch of triple-digit highs.

The dog's panting, the fan's running and the HVAC pros are at Tim Richards’ Tulsa home.

He is anxious to get his air conditioner working again after it went out Saturday.

"It's been pretty miserable,” said Richards. “Lots of cold showers, spent more time shirtless than a frat boy on spring break, which is not really a good look for me."

Richards called Dowd Heat and Air. Owner Terry Dowd said when it is this hot, the AC struggles to keep up.

"It might run longer than it should, or it may not even make it,” said Dowd. “If you set it at 73, it might keep it at 75, 76."

To figure out the problem, Dowd cleaned the unit outside.

"The air conditioners that are dirty will cool OK when it's 80, 85, but when it starts climbing up to the high 100s, it might still cool but just won't bring the house to the temperature you have it set at,” explained Dowd.

Another technician inspected other parts in the attic.

"It was really hot in that attic, and he had to come down,” said Dowd.

The pros said it was the blower motor that went out, so they replaced it.

An hour later, and after a $750 bill, the AC is running again.

“Oh yeah, that's cool air,” said Richards. “It was none of that Saturday morning."

The homeowner is grateful, and the crews move on to their next call.

HVAC pros said cleaning and maintaining your AC will help keep it from going out.

They said if you have just one air conditioner in your house, it is a good idea to keep a window unit in your garage as a backup in case your main unit breaks.