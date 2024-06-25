Person Dead After Being Hit By Train In Tulsa

One person has died after being hit by a train on Monday night, Tulsa Police said.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday night in an industrial area near Pine and Garnett, police said.

Police said they aren't sure why the person was on the tracks. Investigators will release more information on Tuesday, according to police.

The person has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.