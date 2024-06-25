Tulsa Families Beat The Heat At Local Splash Pads

Many families spent the day finding ways to cool off across Tulsa. The splash pads on Riverside and at Whiteside Park were jam-packed on Monday.

Many families spent the day finding ways to cool off across Tulsa.

The splash pads on Riverside and at Whiteside Park were jam-packed on Monday.

Lydia Jackson and her one-year-old Avaya spent the afternoon at Whiteside Park.

Temperatures soared across Green Country today, with heat indexes into the triple digits.

"He loves the water; that's why I decided to bring her out here," Jackson said.

Just down 41st Street at the Plaza on Riverside, families were also trying to stay cool.

Like most kids, Mya and her sister Carli were unphased by the heat as long as they could play, with the hot concrete being the only exception.

Kim Le had to get out with her kids to find a place to cool off, and with a hot week ahead, there will probably be many afternoons that look like this.

The best way to stay cool is to stay inside unless you've got to go outside. And if you do, stay hydrated.