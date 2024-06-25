Free Business Class Available To Oklahoma Veterans Aspiring To Be Entrepreneurs

OK Vet Works is a program that provides veterans and their spouses free business advice. The program includes a class called ‘Boots To Suits,’ which teaches veterans how to run a business.

-

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is helping veterans bring their business ideas to life through its OK Vet Works program.

The program includes a class called ‘Boots To Suits,’ which teaches veterans how to run a business. The class includes resources and advice on starting and closing out a business as well as marketing and business plans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said this program has had more traction in the Oklahoma City area. However, Daron Hoggatt with the VA said they want to offer this help to veterans all over the state, including here in Green Country.

"We saw the need, and there’s more and more veterans that are coming out of service that are wanting to start their own business and not work for the man anymore and work for themselves. They just don’t know where to start," Hoggatt said.

While the program gives veterans the tools they need to start or improve their businesses, Hoggatt said the department will continue to provide veterans with resources well after the businesses get off the ground.

"The program is never ending for them so anywhere from start to close out of their business or anywhere in between, we are going to help them through that. The boots to Suits class, we are going to bring an expert from the tax commission, USDA, SBA, and other specialized trainers as well, so they get all the full knowledge and understanding straight from the direct source," Hoggatt said.

You can sign up for the Boots to Suits class taking place on July 9-10 by visiting the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs website.