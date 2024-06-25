New Partnership Helps Green Country Cancer Patients Get Advanced Treatment Closer To Home

Dr. Kyle Brett is an oncologist at OU Health and said patients often have to travel far for cancer treatment. Now, they’ll be able to get advanced treatment closer to home.

-

We are hearing from doctors at OU Health following the recent announcement about a new partnership with Hillcrest.

The location of the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at Hillcrest is now being held at Utica Park Clinic Bell Building I.

An oncologist at the new facility said this partnership brings National Cancer Institute caliber care to Tulsa for the first time.

Caleb Jenkins is a cancer patient who just finished his chemotherapy treatments. Jenkins rang the bell at the facility this past Friday.

Now, he will undergo immunotherapy at the new OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at Hillcrest.

“Collaboration so far has been really energizing. These are things that we’ve known Tulsa has needed for a long time. We’ve known that Tulsa needed better access for outreach and early detection. We know that Tulsa needs better access to clinical trials. So, this partnership is one strong step to help bring that synergy where you have two strong cancer systems working together,” Brett said.

Hillcrest said this partnership went into effect last week, so patients can starting making appointment effective immediately.