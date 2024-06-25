Creek County Program Tackles Literacy Issues By Expanding Online Outreach

Creek County’s Literacy Program is expanding its outreach to more digital platforms to reach more people in the county.

By: News On 6

A Creek County program is tackling literacy issues for both children and adults.

It will now use video reels, TikToks, and a YouTube channel as its new marketing tool.

Executive Director Debra Chadler hopes this will allow more people to see the services the program offers.

She said it is extremely important to reach the people who haven't read the paper or digital marketing tools it has released before.

According to the program, about 41 percent of kids in Creek County from Kindergarten through 3rd grade have received reading remediation assistance.

Chandler said a good literacy foundation is critical for students, and hopes this step makes a difference.

“We've got to do more than put words on a screen. We have to speak to people and get that connection that you can’t get with something that's plastered on the wall or something that’s just laying on the table or handed out; especially if you can’t read that information," Chandler said.

Chandler’s goal is to release at least two videos a month on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram under the name "Creek County Literacy."