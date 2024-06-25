Stella Atom: New Landmark To Be Installed At Tulsa Route 66 Souvenir Shop

Mary Beth Babcock owns Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curious Route 66 souvenir shop where a gigantic space cowboy currently draws visitors from all over the world. Now Buck will be getting its counterpart, Stella Atom, on June 28. Mary Beth joins us to chat about the upcoming installation and unveiling.

Tuesday, June 25th 2024, 10:54 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Buck Atom the Space Cowboy, an iconic Route 66 landmark, will be getting its cosmic counterpart on Friday, June 28.

Mary Beth Babcock owns Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curious Route 66 souvenir shop where the gigantic space cowboy currently draws visitors from all over the world.

Stella Atom Dedication

Mary Beth created Stella Atom who is a 19-foot space cowgirl, with a space ray gun, a power cuff, a lasso and western boots.

Mary Beth drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to chat about the local artists who have crafted elements of Stella Atom’s attire and the upcoming dedication.
