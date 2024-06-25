'We Never Know When Our Time Is Up': Former Hilldale Soccer Player Drowns While On Vacation

Ryker Milton graduated from Hilldale High School last year and was poised for a promising future, but his life was cut short after he drowned in a rip current on Thursday in Florida.

-

Sarah and Lloyd Milton describe their son Ryker as a Godly man with a heart for others.

“Larger than life, he loved everybody. He was fun. He was so fun,” Sarah said.

Ryker graduated from Hilldale High School last year and was poised for a promising future. But his life was cut short after he drowned in a rip current on Thursday in Florida.

His high school soccer coach, Conner Schwab, said his sudden death sent shockwaves through the community.

“It was completely unexpected. And it’s been tough,” he said.

His father said Ryker was a natural-born leader with natural-born talent.

“He didn’t feel like he was, but he was always encouraging, always trying to help his teammates,” he said.

Ryker had aspirations to become a youth pastor, and his parents find comfort in knowing his faith was strong.

“That’s 100% sustaining us is knowing we know where he’s at,” said Sarah.

That's because they say he was always prepared.

“When I’d tell him, ‘Hey, we got to get ready; we got to go warm up for a game,’ he’d say, ‘Coach, come on, if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready,’” said Schwab.

His coach and parents say that's how he lived his life, and he would want the same for others.

“I think he would want his friends and family to be ready. We never know. We never know when our time is up,” said Sarah.

Ryker's service is this Saturday at 1:00 at the Hilldale Event Center. To view a GoFundMe, click here.