Nonprofits Provide Food, Books To Green Country Kids Through Converted School Bus

The nonprofit ‘Caring Community Friends’ converted a Sapulpa school bus into the ‘Book and Snack Mobile.' Leaders said it travels around town several times a week serving students.

-

Several Green Country nonprofits are providing food and books to kids in and around Sapulpa this summer.

The nonprofit ‘Caring Community Friends’ converted a Sapulpa school bus into the ‘Book and Snack Mobile.' Leaders said it travels around town several times a week serving students.

The nonprofit said it received a Social Innovation Grant from the Tulsa Area United Way to help make this initiative happen.

Community partners and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma help keep the bus stocked with books, snacks, lunches, and water.

Sapulpa English teacher Jeremy Lusk said in addition to encouraging students to read, there are also STEM kits and art projects for students to pick up inside the bus.

“You know you have the library here in town, but this is kind of an extra resource that the community provides for students to read throughout the summer and give incentives with prizes,” Lusk said.

You can catch the Book and Snack Mobile Wednesday, June 26 at Kelly Lane Park from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and at Liberty Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. | CLICK HERE for more.

You can find the full schedule below:

MONDAYS

9:30 to 10:15 a.m. - The Salvation Army, 1721 S. Hickory

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. -PriceMart, 2020 S. Main

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Timbers Apartments, 1285 S. Cheyenne Rd.

TUESDAYS

9:30 to 11:15 a.m. - First United Bank, Main & Taft (STEM kits)

11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. -First Baptist Church, 200 S. Elm (Free lunch and story time)

WEDNESDAYS

9:30 to 11:15 a.m. - Kelly Lane Park, 1152 S. Park

11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. - Liberty Park, 1400 E. Haskell

THURSDAYS

9:30 - 10:45 a.m. - Holmes Park Elementary, 1231 E. Dewey

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - First Church of God, W. of QT on Taft (Art activity)

12:15 - 12:45 p.m. - Booker T. Washington, 209 N. Gray St.