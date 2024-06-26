Norwegian Solar Company Chooses Tulsa For Its First US Based Factory

NorSun said its $620,000,000 investment in a new solar facility at Tulsa International Airport will create 320 new jobs.

By: News On 6

A Norwegian solar company has chosen Tulsa for its first U.S. based factory.

NorSun said its $620,000,000 investment in a new solar facility at Tulsa International Airport will create 320 new jobs.

The facility will help meet the increasing demand from U.S. based solar manufacturers.

Congressman Kevin Hern released a statement saying in part he is thrilled to welcome "high quality, high paying jobs to our community."

Construction on the new facility is expected to start later this year, and production should go online in 2026.