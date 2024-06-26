Traffic Alert: Downed Power Line Causes Backups At 71st & Riverside

Police are asking drivers to avoid 71st and Riverside due to downed power lines and a power outage on Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 26th 2024, 3:11 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police said a semi snagged a power line that was lowered due to leaning poles from this morning's storms, causing the outage.

The crash happened by the QuikTrip on 71st near South Quincy Avenue.

Police said PSO is already working to restore power in the area.

Expect delays or avoid the area, police say.

