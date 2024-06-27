Woman In Custody Accused Of Assaulting Tulsa Police Officer During Arrest

Tulsa Police arrested a woman accused of a hit-and-run and aggravated assault on a police officer.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police arrested a woman accused of a hit-and-run and aggravated assault on a police officer.

The arrest report said officers were called to the River Spirit Casino for an employee who was drunk on the job.

Documents said the officer found Chelsea Smith in her car and told her to stop.

The report said she drove toward the officer, stopped, and then hit him with her car.

Documents said after she got out of the car, the officer found 10 empty alcoholic drink containers in her car with two marijuana edibles.