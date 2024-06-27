'He Basically Took My Life': Man Convicted Of Brookside Rapes Set For Parole Hearing In July

A man convicted of raping women in Tulsa’s Brookside area in the early 1990s is coming up for parole next month.

-

A man convicted of raping women in Tulsa’s Brookside area in the early 1990s is coming up for parole next month.

A jury found Glamar Sneed guilty in 1996 and he was given four life sentences with one of those later dismissed.

One of his victims and a lead investigator say they don't think Sneed should be released.

They both say it’s emotional to talk about even 30 years later and they think women could be in danger if Sneed’s parole is granted.

One of his victims says she will never forget how terrified she was when Sneed broke into her house and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

"You never totally get over it,” she said. “You don't live your life in fear, but you're very aware of your surroundings, you have to be," the victim said.

She says learning that he has a parole hearing next month and knowing he could walk the streets again is terrifying- not just for her, but for other women.

"I don't know what that will do to me,” said the woman. “You can see, just talking about it, it tears me up. Even after 30 years. I don't want to live my life in fear."

Gary Stansill was the lead investigator for Tulsa Police on the Sneed case.

He remembers all the burglaries, indecent exposures, peeping tom cases and the rapes, and doesn’t believe Sneed should be released.

"It doesn't really matter if this person, Mr. Sneed, if he's supposedly been reformed, or he's been, whatever,” said Stansill. “My point is, why should we take a chance?"

The victim says her life was changed forever.

She says she never wants Sneed to have the chance to do this to any other woman.

"He basically took my life,” she said. “The life that I had before then, that woman died. I had to figure out how to go forward. I can't imagine what it would be like if he gets out."

Sneed’s parole hearing is set for July.

News On 6 contacted his attorney but did not hear back.