Inola Police Chief Suffers Fractured Wrist During Arrest Of 17-Year-Old Suspect

The Inola police chief is home recovering from a fractured wrist after being assaulted while making an arrest on Wednesday. It took several police officers and Rogers County deputies to take the 17-year-old suspect into custody, and they say he continued to fight with the jail staff as well.

Officer Jacob Johnson says it's scary to get a call about your police chief getting hurt in the line of duty and he's thankful it wasn't any worse.

The Inola Police Department has four officers, and Police Chief Cliff Stevens.

"He kind of does just a little bit of everything he can so yeah, it's not that uncommon for him to come out and go on calls with us or respond to calls for us as well," Officer Johnson said.

Chief Stevens responded to the fight call at the Sinclair Gas Station near Highway 412.

"Our chief arrived on scene the suspect fled immediately upon his arrival, he then chased the suspect down and ensuing that was injured during that arrest," Officer Johnson said.

Rogers County Deputies helped make the arrest and say it took eight people to get the teenager into custody and they learned he'd just been released from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center hours before.

They took him to the hospital afterward, suspecting he was under the influence of something.

"We were thankful as much help from the county as we did, Rogers County did respond pretty fast and help out in getting that suspect contained and it brought into custody," said Johnson.

Chief Stevens is expected to make a full recovery and this investigation is ongoing.