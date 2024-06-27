3 People Ran From Scene Of Car Crash Into Downtown Tulsa Building, Police Say

Tulsa Police are looking for three people who crashed a Corvette into the Main Park Plaza building in Downtown Tulsa overnight.

By: News On 6

-

A driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at the building near 4th and Main.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, three people were in a Corvette that was speeding along Main Street when it went into the roundabout intersection where the old fountain used to be, and hit the base of the fountain that's still there.

That caused the driver to lose control and hit a small tree, then a light pole and a barbershop pole, before slamming into the entrance of the Main Park Plaza building, police said.

A wall that belongs to the convenience store next door to the Plaza was also damaged.

There is no word on how fast the Corvette was going before this crash happened, but police said the three people inside the vehicle ran away.

We don't know if any of them were seriously hurt, but officers said they do think alcohol played a role in the crash.