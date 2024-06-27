Tulsa Premium Outlets Holds Job Fair Ahead Of Opening

Tulsa Premium Outlets will be opening soon in Jenks and on Thursday, June 27 there will be a job fair for those wanting to work at the retail stores.

The retailer job fair will be at the Jenks Chamber Ranch Building and is open for anyone interested in applying for full-time, part-time, and management positions.

Tulsa Premium Outlets will feature more than 75 retailers, including Oklahoma's first Tory Burch, Adidas, Nike Factory, and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Leaders said the outlet mall will generate approximately 800 jobs.

Gary Duncan is the President of Simon Premium Outlets and said the goal of this job fair is to ensure there are enough employees to work once the center opens on August 15.

“For the most part we have to fully staff up, and so this is the best way, one-stop shop. But (it's) also for the people in the market to decide if they would rather work at a certain store or maybe they have a certain affinity for footwear or apparel. So, it offers them the opportunity to talk to the retailers, as well as the retailers to find the employees that they need to officially operate," Duncan said.

The job fair starts Thursday morning, June 27 at 9 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m.