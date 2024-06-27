German Firefighters Visit Station On Route 66

Some German firefighters are getting some Tulsa training and their kicks on Route 66. Volunteer firefighters from Celle, Tulsa's sister city in Germany, are in Oklahoma to learn from Tulsa firefighters.

Thursday, June 27th 2024, 6:28 pm

TULSA, Okla. -

Some German firefighters are getting some Tulsa training and their kicks on Route 66.

Volunteer firefighters from Celle, Tulsa's sister city in Germany, are in Oklahoma to learn from Tulsa firefighters.

They spent part of the day at Station 66 in Tulsa.

Chief Dirk Heindorff says the department in Celle is fully volunteer, with about 500 people on standby 24 hours a day.

"One guy, he stay in a fire department that gets five calls a year," he said. "So this is huge, this is big. Ride the truck, this was very important for him."

The firefighters had plans to check out Marshall's Brewery and go to a Driller's game.

