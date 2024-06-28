'A Fun Thing To Do': New Orleans Square Block Party Welcomes Families To Broken Arrow

People in Broken Arrow are celebrating Independence Day a little early with a three-day block party at New Orleans Square.

Thursday night was the first night and there was live music and food trucks.

Families said they're glad to be outdoors, doing something fun that's also free.

The party will wrap up Thursday at 10:30 p.m. but starts again Friday evening at 5 p.m.

Thursday there were food trucks and live music, and Saturday there will be fireworks, a kid's play area, and vendor booths.

Families say it's a fun way to spend a summer night, and they hope others will come out and enjoy it too.

“It just seemed like a fun thing to do, it’s free entertainment, it’s family-friendly, it’s got good food,” said Michelle Harwell. “Just a positive environment.”

If you missed the party on Thursday, you can check it out Friday and Saturday.

The intersection at Elm and New Orleans will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both those days.

For more information, CLICK HERE.




