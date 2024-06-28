Leaders Hosting Event To Address Health And Resource Needs In Muskogee County

OSDH leaders said they went straight to the heart of the community to determine what is needed in their first “Celebration of Wellness” event. The program will feature no cost health exams, car seat checks, live music and much more.

By: News On 6

The State Department of Health is planning to host an event it said will improve the health outcomes of people living in Muskogee County and several others.

Doctor Roger Cutler said the event focuses on African Americans but is open to everyone.

He said the state health department had conversations with the local African American community about what’s needed to create better health outcomes in District 7, which covers places like Muskogee, Tahlequah and Okemah.

The program will feature no cost health exams, car seat checks, live music and much more.

OSDH said people told them they are looking for financial guidance, mental health resources, and legal support among other issues.

Dr. Cutler said his organization is working with a local bank to help residents learn how to manage their money.

"Some people have to determine whether they are going to pay their prescription bill or pay their rent. And so they’re juggling between multiple decisions and so one of those things is learning financial guidance," Cutler explained.

The wellness event will be held Saturday, June 29 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Muskogee from 9am to 3pm. It is free for the public.