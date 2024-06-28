What To Expect At Circle Cinema's 6th Annual Film Festival In Tulsa

The 6th annual Circle Cinema Film Festival will bring four days of the best feature-length and short films representing our state. This year, Lily Gladstone will be in attendance as a special guest for a screening of the documentary she narrated and produced called “Bring Them Home."

By: News On 6

According to Film Programmer Ryan Thomas, Circle Cinema received a record number of film submissions for this year’s film festival.

Ryan stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what attendees can expect at the upcoming 2024 Circle Cinema Film Festival.

