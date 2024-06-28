What To Expect At Circle Cinema's 6th Annual Film Festival In Tulsa

The 6th annual Circle Cinema Film Festival will bring four days of the best feature-length and short films representing our state. This year, Lily Gladstone will be in attendance as a special guest for a screening of the documentary she narrated and produced called “Bring Them Home."

Friday, June 28th 2024, 8:29 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The 6th annual Circle Cinema Film Festival will bring four days of our state's best feature-length and short films.

This year, Lily Gladstone will be in attendance as a special guest for a screening of the documentary she narrated and produced called “Bring Them Home."

According to Film Programmer Ryan Thomas, Circle Cinema received a record number of film submissions for this year’s film festival.

Ryan stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what attendees can expect at the upcoming 2024 Circle Cinema Film Festival.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Circle Cinema and the film festival.

Related Story: Line-Up Announced For Circle Cinema Annual Film Festival; Lily Gladstone To Appear
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024