Drillers Beat Sod Poodles 2-1 On Thursday Night For 2nd Straight Win

Tulsa is now 2-1 in the second half. The series continues Friday night with another News On 6 Friday Night Fireworks.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 2-1 Thursday Night at ONEOK Field for their 2nd straight win. The victory improves Tulsa's second half record to 2-1, and 19-19 for the season at home.

Starting pitcher Chris Campos made his debut for the Drillers, pitching 6 shutout innings, while giving up just 4 hits while striking out 5. He only needed 76 pitches to complete the 6 innings.

The Drillers got on the board first in the bottom of the 4th. Jose Ramos singled to center, and that brought home Brendon Davis for the game's first run and gave the Drillers a 1-0 lead.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 7th inning, Alex Freeland broke an 0-14 slump with a line-drive double into right field that drove home Brandon Lewis for the eventual game-winning run.

The game lasted just 2 hours and 4 minutes, and was the quickest nine-inning game of the season for the Drillers.

Game four of the six-game series with Amarillo is set for Friday night at 7 pm. There's also another News On 6 Friday Night Fireworks show following the game.











