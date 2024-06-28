Judge Puts Temporary Hold On New Immigration Law, AG Drummond Vows To Appeal

A judge in federal court has temporarily put a state law on hold that would have allowed state and local law enforcement to arrest people who are committing crimes while in the country illegally.

By: News On 6

The Justice Department sued the state over the law, House Bill 4156.

It argued only the federal government has the power to regulate immigration and asked a judge to put the Oklahoma law on hold.

A judge agreed on Friday, saying law enforcement can't enforce the law until a future hearing on whether the law is constitutional.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he plans to appeal the decision.

“While today’s court ruling is disappointing, I will not stop fighting for Oklahoma and our right to protect our borders. The Biden Administration’s complete failure to enforce federal immigration laws made House Bill 4156 a necessity. We intend to appeal today’s decision and defend one of the most powerful tools we have to fight the criminal activity largely being fueled by illegal aliens in Oklahoma," AG Drummond said.

HB 4156 was signed into law in early May and was scheduled to take effect on July 1. It would require immigrants living in the United States illegally to leave the state within 72 hours of being caught.

