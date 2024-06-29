Water Safety Tips For Children Who Are Swimming This Summer

For this Oklahoma's Own Focus On Kids, a reminder about water safety after a near-drowning this week.

By: News On 6



Lifeguards jumped in to save a brother and sister who were floating face down in about three feet of water at a pool in Oklahoma City.

Both went to the hospital, but are OK.

The American Red Cross says drowning kills more kids than anything else in the U.S.

People can drown in any amount of water, so it's important to swim with a buddy and have someone watching when swimming.

The Red Cross said swimming lessons go a long way in helping kids know their limits and stay safe.

Learning CPR can help save a life in an emergency.