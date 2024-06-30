Skiatook Man Arrested, Accused Of Showing Child Pornography To Minor

Skiatook Police said Wesley Rohrer is in custody accused of making lewd proposals to a child, showing obscene material to a child and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

By: News On 6

Police arrested a Skiatook man accused of several complaints involving a child.

Police collaborated with HSI's Tornado Alley Child Exploitation & Trafficking Task Force, the OSBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Osage County District Attorney's Office to make the arrest on Friday.

Authorities said they encourage parents to monitor their children's cell phone and technology, reporting inappropriate conversations.



