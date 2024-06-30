'We Could Have Helped Him': Local Artist Raises Awareness On Veterans Mental Health Struggles With Portraits

A local artist used his talent to bring awareness to veterans struggling with mental health and those who have died by suicide. His art helps families move forward and highlights the importance of checking on those you love.

Six days out of the week, Michael Thomas can be found at She Brews Coffee carefully designing each brushstroke.

"I'm painting a revival," he said.

He likes his art to reflect realism, moments in time he captures on canvas. For one of his pieces, it was about capturing a lifetime of memories.

"I truly believe we could have helped him if he had spoken up," Thomas said.

In April 2023, Army veteran Christopher Fuentes, took his own life.

"After he came back from war, he was never the same," his mother, Katherine O'Connell said.

In June 2024, the Fuentes family received a gift from Thomas, a hand-painted portrait of their son.

"Our daughter once said, 'a soldier dies twice, once for his first death, and the second death is when he is forgotten,' or she, so it kind of hit home, but we will just keep them alive as best we can," O'Connell said.

The loss is a feeling O'Connell understands too well.

"We also lost a sister five years ago to suicide so it's just a tragedy, but for veterans and just anybody suffering from mental illness, we just need to shed light I guess on it and not let them be forgotten," she said.

With every detail, Thomas hoped each portrait reflected a bigger picture.

"There's hope out there. As long as they're alive, there's hope. For Christopher, he lives on in this portrait, so every time somebody looks at it, he lives on," Thomas said.

O'Connell and Thomas want to encourage others who are struggling with mental health issues to speak up about what they're going through and let them know that it's okay to ask for help.

There's also a veteran crisis line you can call by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.