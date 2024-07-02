Man Injured In Shooting After Confrontation At Tulsa Gas Station

A man was shot at a gas station after he confronted his estranged wife with a gun and was shot by one of her friends, Tulsa Police said.

By: News On 6

A man was shot at a gas station after he confronted his estranged wife with a gun and was shot by one of her friends, Tulsa Police said.

The shooting happened at a QuikTrip near 11th and Sheridan around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Someone with the estranged wife's group of friends pulled a gun and asked her husband to step back and put his gun down, investigators said.

Witnesses said he instead pointed the weapon at that friend, and he was then shot twice.

The woman has a protective order against her husband, according to officers.

The man was sent to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

