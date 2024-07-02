Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Pizza Delivery Driver’s Car

Tulsa Police arrested a 19-year-old man they say drove off with a pizza delivery man's car, then crashed it.

Officers say Jayson Williams drove off with the victim's car while he ran a pizza up to someone's door.

Police say about an hour later, Williams got in a crash and ran off.

Officers found him nearby and arrested him for possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run.

Court records show Williams pleaded guilty to joyriding and possession of a stolen vehicle in two different cases last year.