Health Departments Across Oklahoma Help Businesses Improve Employee Health, Wellness

Health departments across northeast Oklahoma are helping businesses improve the health and wellness of employees.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health wants to promote employee health not only to keep more people healthy, but also to help businesses keep their doors open.

The CDC launched Work@Health back in 2015 and brought it to Oklahoma in 2019. It gives businesses who attend the program the tools and resources to either build a health and wellness program or to improve an existing one.

Chrissy Swift, the Rogers County Health Department health educator, said businesses that participate in programs like Work@Health show they care about their employees.

"The employer can use that as a resource tool or a tool to retain current employees or to recruit new employees that says they care about their employees if they have such a program," Swift said.

Swift also said that businesses having wellness programs also has a big impact in employee's personal lives in addition to their professional lives.

"With employees able to focus on their health and their wellness, that can help with productivity because they are not calling in as much. It also helps them stay focused more, and it also helps with higher morale at the job," Swift said.

Businesses in district 4 counties such as Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties can participate in an in-person two-day training program in July.

To be eligible, employers must be headquartered in the U.S., provide health insurance, and employ at least 20 individuals.

Interested businesses can reach out to the Rogers County Health Department for more information.