Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses

A Tulsa man is out on bond after police say he received almost $1 million from fraudulent checks.

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa man is out on bond after police say he received almost $1 million from fraudulent checks.

Police say it all stemmed from one company getting an email about updated banking information for another company.

Officers say the company found out that the email was hacked and the account actually belonged to Bryan Wilson.

They say Wilson transferred the money into several different bank accounts, sent about $200,000 to cryptocurrency accounts, and withdrew the rest.

Police say several bank representatives picked Wilson out of a lineup as the account owner.

Officers arrested him for obtaining money under false pretense.