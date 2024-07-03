Oklahoma Woman Pleads Guilty To Entering US Capitol On January 6th

An Oklahoma woman from Afton has pleaded guilty to charges of entering and remaining inside the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

By: News On 6, News 9

An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to charges of illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Tricia LaCount of Afton entered a guilty plea to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds on Wednesday. LaCount had also been charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry into a capitol building, and demonstrating in a capitol building.

(Photo Via Court Affidavit)

FBI investigators presented various images and surveillance video that showed LaCount in the Capitol building and inside then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office. According to the court affidavit, the FBI was able to obtain records of messages that LaCount sent via Facebook on January 6 to friends confirming that she was in the Capitol building.

Sentencing will be determined at a later date.

