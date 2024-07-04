A 6-Year-Old Girl Hopes To Fill Hospital Room With Toys

Six-year-old Brindle wants to bring joy to children in the hospital by filling a room with toys.

A six-year-old girl is on a mission to fill a room at St. Francis Hospital with toys to comfort children.

Her mission started with a tragedy, but now is inspiring other families to give back.

Brindle might be six-years-old but she already sees the value in helping other kids. That's why she wants to fill up the toy room at a local hospital, but she can’t do it alone.

Hundreds of toys are already piling up in a Sapulpa home, but none of them are for Brindle.

Brindle's mom Andrea said she and her family began giving back a couple years ago, after a friend lost her son Steven to brain cancer at age eight.

“We started in 2020, with helping raise money with the Children's Miracle Network. Our friend lost her son in 2020 to childhood cancer, so we started raising money for her store goal," said Andrea Meador.

The fundraising continued over the next few years, with lemonade stands, silent auctions and more. This year, there was a new goal after Andrea's baby died after being born prematurely.

"We lost our son last year," said Andrea. "He was born at 23 weeks, and we were at St. Francis. They took such great care of us.”

Brindle asked her mom if they could ask for toy donations, to fill up the room at the hospital.

It’s in honor of baby Barrett, and Steven, who both fought a long battle.

“He fought cancer for 884 days," said Andrea. "They were in and out of the hospitals, and their favorite thing was the toy room.”

The hope is that kids can find happiness, in a dark time.

“We hope we can bring a little joy to the tragedy they’re going through," Andrea said.

Andrea said she hopes to see the room full by the time they’re done collecting donations.

“She’s so caring and loving. I'm so proud of her.”

The goal is 1000 toys and they’re delivering them to the hospital in mid July.

To donate you can click here.