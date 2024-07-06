Federal Lawsuit Against Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center Expands; Adds Ten More Victims

Nearly a dozen more teenagers who were or are in custody at the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center have been added to a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses center employees of rape, neglect, and harassment toward those in custody at the center.

-

Nearly a dozen more teenagers who were or are in custody at the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center have been added to a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses center employees of rape, neglect, and harassment toward those in custody at the center.

The attorneys filing the lawsuit also asked the judge to release the teens mentioned to house arrest until the case makes its way through the system.

The updated lawsuit has several new allegations of neglect and child abuse against the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center.

One teenager says while he was in custody there, he was forced to remove his own stitches after being denied a follow-up appointment with a doctor.

Others say they were denied medication they were prescribed, or the medications brought in by their parents were given to other kids.

One staff member was also accused of feeding the kids food she knew they were allergic to and saying things like, “Let me know how your nurse trip goes.”

These new allegations come after 20 victims have now accused detention staff of rape, child abuse, and harassment.

Two former employees named in the suit, Jonathan Hines and Dquan Doyle, have been charged with felonies in Tulsa County.

Hines is being charged with human trafficking, soliciting a minor for indecent exposure, and destroying evidence.

Doyle is being charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, and aiding a minor in a drug crime.

The Juvenile Justice Center is run by several organizations, including the Office of Juvenile Affairs.

The Juvenile Justice Center was put on probation in May of 2023 because of concerns about kids being kept in their rooms on lockdown, not going to school, and workers showing up intoxicated.

News On 6 has reached out to the organizations in charge of the center for a statement on the lawsuit but has not heard back.