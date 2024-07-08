Oklahoma Veterans United Delivers Free AC Units To Tulsa County Residents In Need

Oklahoma Veterans United runs a program called The Tulsa Weather Coalition, which provides and installs free AC units. It's the only current program where one doesn't have to be a veteran to apply.

Oklahoma Veterans United, formerly known as Community Service Council, is providing free air conditioning units to Tulsa County residents in need.

Oklahoma Veterans United runs a program called The Tulsa Weather Coalition, which provides and installs the free AC units. It's the only current program where one doesn't have to be a veteran to apply.

They aim to prevent health issues among low-income individuals with heat-sensitive medical conditions who lack access to air conditioning during Tulsa's extreme summer heat.

If you qualify for assistance, you can receive a room-sized air conditioner and have it installed for free by their staff.

To be eligible, you must live in Tulsa County, have no air conditioner at home, have a heat-related medical condition, lack the ability to cool off elsewhere, and be enrolled in a public assistance program or meet low-income guidelines.

"There was this massive heat wave that came through Tulsa," Alyssa Smythe said. "Our organization decided this was a need for our community and we've been doing the work ever since 1980."

The Tulsa Weather Coalition has given away more than 200 AC units throughout the years. But the program relies on donations to get more units and for help with installations.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Oklahoma Veterans United.